As part of the Department of Public Works R48 million upgrade of six ministers’ homes, one minister’s braai area will be upgraded at an estimated R675000 cost.

It is apparently called “braaibery.”

Since Jacob Zuma took over in 2009, the department bought 35 homes at the cost of R193 million. It means about R5,5 million per house and does not include improvements, security or furniture.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

