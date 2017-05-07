Taxi driver fleas fatal head-on collision in Randfontein

At approximately 20H04 on Saturday 06 May 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a very serious head-on collision on the Zuurbekom road in Randfontein.

Paramedics arrived to find that a minibus taxi and a car had collided. Tragically the elderly male driver of the car died of his injuries at the scene.

Six other people sustained a variety of injuries in the incident and were transported by Netcare 911 and other ambulances to different hospitals in the area.

Various emergency services attended the incident including the SAPS. Rescue crews had to use specialised equipment to free the deceased from the wreck.

Investigations are on-going, including the allegations that the driver of the minibus taxi fled from the scene.

