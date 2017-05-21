Police foil hijacking attempt in Orchards, Pretoria North

The Tshwane Metro Police K9 Unit officers were performing their patrol duties on Wednesday evening at about 21h15 in Celery Street at the Orchards in Pretoria North.

They noticed suspects in a blue Peugeot vehicle driving behind a VW Golf. When the VW Golf approached a traffic circle, the suspects blocked the vehicle, and 4 male suspects pointed the victim with firearms.

While officers were tactically approaching the scene, the suspects started shooting at them. The officers then returned fire and the suspects fled the scene leaving behind their getaway vehicle, a blue light and a crow bar was found inside the vehicle. The officers discovered that the victim was a well-known DJ called DJ Jaguar-Paw

The officers and the DJ were not harmed, it was later discovered that the suspects’ vehicle was stolen at Wierdaburg.

A case of attempted hijacking and attempted murder was opened. Well done to the TMPD officers for their swift and tactical response.

