A president who knows nothing at all should not be the head of a country. He has no credibility left, so he had to deny everything to defeat others.

This is the reaction of political analysts to the latest parliamentary session, where Zuma had to respond to questions from opposition members.

About diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe, Zuma said he is not a lawyer and thus does not know how the process works. He denied that he was involved in the granting of immunity.

Another issue of which Zuma knows nothing is whether his cabinet members participate in assaulting women. Meanwhile, he had a deputy minister in his cabinet who admitted he had assaulted women. Zuma did nothing to that minister, who eventually resigned after the pressure mounted.

The EFF was again asked to leave parliament after they continued to disrupt Zuma.

Related – EFF disrupts Zuma, get’s thrown out – video

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News