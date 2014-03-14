Why Whites don’t want to Apologize for Apartheid

9
Since 1994 with the take-over of the Christian ruled South Africa by the communist-terrorist-atheist-murderous African National Congress (please do not be deceived by the “national” in African National Congress, there is nothing national about this organization) the country became a cesspool of murder, torture, rape and corruption, every evil written in the handbook of communism-bolshevism. More than 80,000 White people have been tortured and murdered since 1994…

  • braam

    We white people that are still left here, are most of French/Dutch stock. The French Hugenot’s, were murdered by the Catholics in France for being Protestants. Brought here by the Dutch East India Company in the 1600′ s. Then the British empire came and murdered us for the Gold.
    Now the blacks are systematic thinning us out. The world turns their heads. However we are a hardy nation, fierce fighters. Most war equipment being used in the world today, was born during the Angolan bush war.
    For God sake, we love this country. All we wanted was to serve our God and till the soil.
    Why are we killed for doing that!

    • Gail van Barkenhuizen

      Braam I see what you mean. I refuse to say sorry for apartheid because we are now living in hell with the blacks killing us off one by one. Look what our beautiful country looks like. It never looked like that before 1994 everyone was better off then. We are battling to survive. It broke my heart when a white family came to our gate this morning asking for food or donations. The husband asked if we had work for him. We are pensioners ourselves and battling to survive. It really breaks my heart to see that the blacks don’t see this they think we have everything but they have all the jobs that the uneducated whites has. Like tellers and packers in all the stores. Now you don’t see a single one and we never went on strike like they do. We were happy with the little we got. My father and other family were miners and retired as miners. The blacks are never happy. Had 20 years to improve but that will never happen because they multiply by the millions. All we want is to live in peace as GOD put us on this earth to do. Nobody asked to be black or white GOD put us on this earth that way and we must live with it.

  • martin
  • jamill

    What is happening in south africa is genocide failing to realise wasnt it for the white man this country would still be in the dark ages everything the white man taught the black is now being used against the white man and i mean everything. .talk about the hand that feeds get bitten. my advice to the whites that are privelaged is to prepare. Just look at a close border like mozambique when the white portugese had 24 hours to leave and 20kgs was the max they could take with them. .please prepare dont wait until that happens remember 55 countries in africa 54 down 1 seriously wounded by self infliction and that one is SOUTH AFRICA. WE CANT JUST SIT LIKE DUCKS ON A POND WAITING TO BE HUNTED

  • Cindy

    I am sorry but I don’t understand why I should apologise for something I had nothing to do with. For goodness sake I was 4 when Hector Pieterson was killed. Yet, I like so many other white South Africans we will pay the price for others mistakes even the Bible says that you will pay for the mistakes of your forefathers. I’ve only heard of the “dompass” from what I have read. Yes, I will agree that there were atrocities committed under the apartheid government ….. however, when will the world wake up and see what has happened to a once very beautiful country? I supposed because it doesn’t affect the world why should they care? Which country in this world would gladly take white people in because of the “genocide that is happening here” regardless of your education or experience? None I tell you, they will all just sit by and shake their heads at the mess South African has become. I would gladly leave the country if I could, as I have two sons who cannot find work as because are White. So to our new so called government if you would like me out ….find a country that will accept me and my family and I will leave with a smile on my face. I heard on TV the other day one of our “esteemed” ministers saying that you can’t expect big changes in 20 years as they are not correcting wrongs over the last 20 years buy since 1652. Really? This is the mentality that every South African has to put up with regardless of race, colour or creed. We have become a laughing stock for the world.

    Now before you start to think that I am a racist let me just inform you that I have been raped, attacked, and degraded for being white. My first husband was hijacked by two black men and taken into Alexander and murdered. My brother was shot execution style by 5 black men in front of his children for his freakin wallet and cell phone. Look at the little boy of colour who was dragged to his death by hijackers also of colour, there was such a media frenzy behind it. Yet when my brother and husband was murdered it didn’t even make the news papers.

    It’s not just the murders but it’s the way they go about it, or the reasons behind it. I am sure there are murders, rapes and other crimes committed by white people in our country every day and to think otherwise would be very naive of me. However, white people do not boil children alive so that can’t testify against them or hack their victims to pieces with a panga. They have no conscience what so ever. They think nothing of breaking a bottle and stabbing someone to death just because they offended them in some way.

    The problem with our society today is that the current government took away the 3 C’s as I like to call them and this was our saving grace. The 3C’s were: Corporal punishment in our schools made children respect our teachers, but now we treat them with disrespect and even beat the teachers up. Capital punishment kept our society in tow. Since we have so little value on human life now a days, taking someone’s life is easy because if you get caught you get housed in a prison whereby you get three meals a day, A roof over your head, Education and can study to a degree, full medical care at the state of the art medical facilities. Oh and before I forget, our prisoners are even allow to vote. Really? They were taken out of society because you could not behave yourself is a sociably acceptable manner yet, you get to vote about how our country is run and by which government.
    And compulsory military service. I know this sounds strange as I have two sons. However, understand that the military service which used to be compulsory, made our boys into men. It taught them self discipline, respect, skills and how to defend our country. It also kept our youth out of gangs and off the streets. Now, with our new government it has become too expensive to do this. Really? So how did the old government manage it before? Maybe through less Corruption as the money was spent on what it was supposed and not home improvements!

  • Mike Tanski

    I had bugger all to do with apartheid, in fact I was not fond of the Nats either, but in any case why should I apologise for something they themselves are now perpetuating? And all this anti white rhetoric….typed on a whitey iPad, using a whitey alphabet, wearing whitey clothes, sitting in a whitey house, a whitey car parked outside, a glass of whitey whiskey at hand, a nice whitey watch ticking on the wrist, kids bussed to school and taught by a whitey because blackie isn’t good enough…..if we had not come here they would be extinct by now, tribal wars and disease would have polished everyone off by now. Show me just one thing blackie has contributed to the advancement of this planet…..one invention, one discovery…….despite the fact that my forefathers brought everything to the party and blackie just lit the braai and cooked the meat, I was very hopeful for the new SA and looking forward to standing together and everyone given the opportunity to fulfill their dreams, I even now applaud any “previously disadvantaged” person who has dragged himself up through hard work and endevour. Which begs the observation. Steve Kekana was born blind. Yet he became a very successful magician, and a lawyer. He lectures in law today. Who forgot to tell him he is disadvantaged and should rather sit under a tree and play the victim?

    • Mike Tanski

      Musician not magician

  • maria

    why was apartheid implemented in the first place?
    perhaps because of the way that blacks have of turning everything they come into contact with into a filthy cesspool? just look at the areas they live in!
    perhaps because the have a culture of not maintaining anything they have? look at all the things that are broken and damaged now that they’ve been in charge of it.
    perhaps because they can’t converse at a decent level? who wants to live next to a bunch of noisy people yelling at each other all day long?
    perhaps because blacks can’t get along with any other race group, not even each other? take a look at the zulus and the xhosas and the murderous fighting between them, for instance!
    there was a reason apartheid was implemented. it was so that each ethnic group could be amongst their own people and culture, and to develop themselves as such. the only people who failed to uplift themselves were the black ones. the indians, chinese and coloureds did it, so why not the blacks?
    because they want everything handed to them on a plate! their culture is for the men to eat, drink, sex and sleep, occasionally to go and hunt something, and to go to war and take what other tribes had. and they are STILL taking!

  • Merya Tathagres

