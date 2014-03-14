Why Whites don’t want to Apologize for Apartheid

Since 1994 with the take-over of the Christian ruled South Africa by the communist-terrorist-atheist-murderous African National Congress (please do not be deceived by the “national” in African National Congress, there is nothing national about this organization) the country became a cesspool of murder, torture, rape and corruption, every evil written in the handbook of communism-bolshevism. More than 80,000 White people have been tortured and murdered since 1994…