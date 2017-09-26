Protest action N2 Sir Lowry’s Pass

During a demonstration over electricity, demonstrators blocked the N2 highway between Strand and Hazeldene Road with burning tires.

Traffic lights in the area are damaged, and innocent passing motorists have been pelted with stones.

Meanwhile, members of the Latvian community have also damaged property in that part of the country.

Observers ask if it’s the new heritage that is being built on Heritage Day: burn, demolish and destroy instead of building or maintaining.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

