Triple-Murder: German son visiting SA slaughtered with parents – FARMITRACKER

South African residents Eckard and Elizabeth Schutte and their son Lutz who was visiting from Germany, were murdered by as a large black male gang on March 2 2014 in Richmond, KZN on a smallholding. The elderly father, Eckard’s throat was cut through, his wife was hacked and horribly mutilated with ‘large knives’ and then she was set alight and torched; and their son Lutz was bludgeoned to death….