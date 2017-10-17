SPCA seeks private prosecution against Modise

The National Animal Protection Association (SPCA) has shown that it is considering instituting a private prosecution against Thandi Modise, the National Council of Provinces Chairperson.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) refused to prosecute Modise after several dead carcasses were found on a farm belonging to Modise.

The cattle, including pigs, sheep, ducks, and goats, that were left without water and food and died through negligence.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

