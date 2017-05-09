Public Protector asked to investigate Eskom tenders

The FF Plus urged the Public Protector (PP) to investigate allegations published in recent media reports, indicating that Eskom’s acting head, Matshela Koko’s step-daughter, is directly linked to large tenders that Eskom has granted to a company of which she is a shareholder and Director.

Adv. Anton Alberts, the FF Plus parliamentary spokesperson on energy, wrote in his request to the PP that the tenders awarded to Impulse International, where Koko’s step-daughter Koketso Choma is involved, is “irregular and suspicious.”

Apparently, R1.8 billion was awarded to Impulse International. Of which, R16 million is allegedly channeled to Ukwakhiwa Investments, of which Choma is the only director.

Impulse also allegedly donated R1,7 million to the ANC shortly after the company won a tender worth R14,2 million from Eskom.

“The FF Plus requests that these alleged irregularities be thoroughly investigated. The PP must check if there were any offenses, and if Eskom suffered losses in the process, the officials concerned should be held personally liable,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

