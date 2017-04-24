Eskom contractor pays R1,7 million for ANC party

A contractor who negotiated an R2 billion contract with Eskom paid almost R1.7 million to the Treasury General of the ANC after Zweli Mkhize addressed the chief executive officer of Impulse International, Pragasen Pather, and said that the party is struggling to pay their bills for the birthday party held on January 8, 2017.

R1 million was paid into a fund called ANC TG Funds on January 5, 2017, and on 9 January 2017, Impulse concluded an R14,2 million contract with Eskom. On January 11, 2017, a further R775 000 was paid into the same account.

These events followed after it became apparent that the daughter of Eskom’s acting chief executive, Koketso Choma, received R16 million from the company. It has been reported that Eskom has awarded more than R1 billion in contracts to Impulse in the six-month period that Choma worked there.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

