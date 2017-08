Modderrivier police arrested two suspects in their twenties for business robbery.

It is alleged that on 17 August 2017 at about 14:30, the suspects entered a local tuck shop and started pelting the owner with beer bottles and threatened him with a knife before they fled with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes to the value R14800.00.

The suspects were arrested on the same day and are to appear in court soon. Police investigations continue.

