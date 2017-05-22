Security officer shot in Kimberley store robbery

At approximately 13H58 on Sunday 21 May 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting in Chapel street, Kimberley.

Reports from the scene indicate that armed men robbed a retail store and a shootout occurred between the gunmen and security. A security officer was shot and was in a serious condition. He was attended to by an advanced life support paramedic and transported by Netcare 911 to hospital for further treatment.

The SAPS Flying Squad were also at the scene to assist and investigate.

