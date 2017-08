Only two Northern Cape municipalities are effective, while nine municipalities are “fairly standard.”

It appears from Abe Abrahams’s revelations to the Committees of Education and Recreation and Social Services of the National Council of Provinces.

According to Abrahams, the majority municipality, a total of 14, is entirely malfunctioning, while another six municipalities are “almost malfunctioning.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

