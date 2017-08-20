Motorcycle dealership burgled, 3 arrested, Kimberley

The police in Kimberley are investigating a case of business burglary following the arrest of three suspects aged 32, 33 and 42 years.

It is alleged that on 19 August 2017, the owner of a motorcycle dealership heard an alarm activation at his store, upon investigating he found the display window removed and a bike worth R45 000.00, reflector Jackets and Helmets worth R20 000 were missing.

The police were notified and immediately started tracing the suspects. All three suspects were later arrested and are expected to appear in court on 21 August 2017. Police investigation continues.

South Africa Today – South Africa News