Manhunt for Olifantshoek escapee

The police in Olifantshoek have launched an intensive search after a 22-year-old burglary business suspect escaped from the holding cells.

The circumstances which led to the escape are forming part of investigations.

The escapee is Brendon Ganya of 233 Diepkloof location in Olifantshoek.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Sergeant Kagiso Mqaisa at 074 911 3307/ 073 840 2654, the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated as confidential.

