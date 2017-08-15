Man arrested with R3 Million worth of mandrax tablets

The Colesberg police were doing normal patrols on the morning of 15 August 2017, at about 02:00 when they noticed a suspicious an Audi car at an Engen garage on the N1.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the mandrax tablets valued at approximately R3 million.

The 54-year-old suspect from Gauteng was immediately arrested. Preliminary investigation reveal that the suspect was waiting for his accomplices from the Eastern Cape to collect the drugs in Colesberg.

The Cluster Commander of Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika has commended the good work done Colesberg members. She said the successes is a clear indication that her cluster is not a springboard for criminals who might think Colesberg can be used as a getaway route for drugs or illegal activities.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Colesberg Magistrates court soon. Police investigations are continuing.

