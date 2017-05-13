House robbery suspect swiftly arrested, two accomplices sought

On Thursday, 11 May 2017 at about 04:10 a house robbery took place in Beaconsfield, Kimberley.

The three male suspects stabbed 33-year-old victim multiple times, before fleeing with and undisclosed amount of cash. The Kimberley SAPS Visible Policing Unit immediately responded which lead to the speedy arrest of a 35 year old man in a veldt near Beaconsfield this morning.

This follows after the suspect and two accomplices allegedly broke into a house and robbed a 33-year-old male victim of an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment and was later discharged.

Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects who are still at large. Anyone with information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Patrick Dibebe on 082 752 2577. Police investigations continue.

