Teenage boy attacked on farm, Modimolle area

On Friday, a teenage boy was attacked on a farm in the Modimolle area in Limpopo by four suspects who probably waited outside the house in the garden for him.

Ben Engelbrecht, director of Heritage Protection Group (HPG), told Maroela Media the boy went out of the house around 18:00 to do something in the garden. Four suspects, two of whom were armed attacked him.

“They overpowered the boy and tried to tie him up. He screamed, and someone rushed to help him. The attackers fled before they could ultimately tie the kid up,” said Engelbrecht. The suspects fled on foot to the road leading to the farm where a vehicle picked them up.

“I think they escaped because they did not expect people to run out of the house, and I suspect their attack plan did not go as planned,” Engelbrecht said the boy was unharmed.

Marius Müller, National Operations Coordinator of AfriForum, confirmed the incident to Maroela Media. According to his information, the boy is 16 years old.

The provincial police spokesperson could not immediately confirm the incident and is awaiting feedback.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

