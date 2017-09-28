Police launch manhunt following Laersdrift farm attack

The Police in Laersdrift outside Groblesdal have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who have attacked a farm this morning.

It is alleged that three armed suspects have attacked a 73 year old farmer in the early hours of the morning of 28 September 2017 at about 04:00, at Kristalwater Tondeltoos.

During this incident, the victim was tied up, his house was ransacked and the following were robbed, three firearms and a Chevrolet bakkie.

The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter, may contact the crime stop number 08600 10111 or crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

