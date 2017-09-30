Farm attack and murder, 3 arrested, Bela Bela

The Police Special Intelligent Led Joint Task Team composed of various Police Units have made a major breakthrough on this matter after they have arrested three suspects aged 22, 31 and 37 years old for a farm attack which occurred on a farm outside Bela Bela.

During this arrest, the following items were recovered, a 9mm Pistol, 9mm live rounds, a Sony Experia that was robbed from the victims and R380.00 cash.

The Police in Bela-Bela were on a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects who attacked a farmer and his wife on the farm TNT (Verloren) outside Bela-Bela on 13 September 2017, at about 08:30 in the morning.

It is alleged that four unknown armed suspects, two wearing balaclavas and hand cloves, arrived at this farm, pointed the domestic worker with firearms and instructed her to the owner’s house. They demanded money from the owner and during that process, the 82 year old farmer was shot and injured who is still recuperating in hospital with serious injuries and his 73 year old wife was fatally shot.

The suspects will appear before the Bela-Bela Magistrates’ Court on 2 October 2017, on charges of murder, attempted murder, house robbery and possession of firearm and ammunition without license.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News