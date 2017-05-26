Shot fired in fight over taxi seat in Hillcrest

Several taxi passengers were lucky to escape unharmed after a man pulled out a firearm and a shot rang following a dispute over a seat in the vehicle in Hillcrest last night.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a man had jumped into the taxi at around 6pm and started to argue with another passenger over a seat at the back of the taxi. “The man pulled out a firearm and threatened to shoot the passenger who then wrestled with his assailant in an attempt to disarm him. A shot fired and hit the floor of the taxi causing the passengers to flee the vehicle in different directions,” he said.

“The passenger eventually managed to grab the firearm and ran into a nearby shopping centre with the assailant chasing him. He approached a mall security guard supervisor and handed over the firearm. His assailant fled the scene when he saw the security guards,” he said.

The firearm was handed over to the Hillcrest SAPS who attended the scene of the crime.

A second shooting incident was reported later last night during a botched hijacking in Pinetown.

