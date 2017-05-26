Man shot during failed hijacking in Pinetown

A man was shot during a botched hijacking in Mariannhill Park last night.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said an armed response officer had responded to the scene of the crime in Holzner Road at around 7.50pm.

“The motorist had just arrived to visit a friend and parked his vehicle on the pavement when he was accosted by two suspects. They demanded that he hand over his car keys and an argument ensued. One of the suspects shot him in the leg before the pair turned and fled on foot. Paramedics attended the scene and transported the victim to hospital,” Mathios said.

Pinetown SAPS attended the scene of the crime and recovered a shell casing near the main gate of the property.

A separate shooting incident occurred earlier last night when a shot was fired in a fight over a taxi seat in Hillcrest.

