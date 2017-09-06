More police officers deployed amid threats, Umlazi

Police will continue with high visibility operations at Umlazi and the surrounding areas following social media messages indicating that criminals are gearing up to hijack the vehicles in the area and attack police officials.

During the night of 5 September 2017, due to the high police visibility in the area, no serious incidents were reported.

The deployment follows after messages on social media that criminals were encouraged to hijack vehicles and attack police due to the recent killing of a gang leader in Umlazi.

Police officers are aware of these threats and have taken extra precautions and necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Umlazi SAPS have deployed a large contingent of police officers to deal with these threats and to make sure that the community is safe.

We will continue with our operations until the ‘gang leader’ is buried.

We will not tolerate people who want to take the law into their own hands and cause panic in our communities. We also discourage community members from idolizing criminals and joining them when they fire shots into the air and “spin” cars as these inadvertently can lead to the death of bystanders.

