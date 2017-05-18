Fleeing thieves apprehended in Phoenix

Blue Security armed response officers arrested two alleged Phoenix thieves in the early hours of this morning.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the officer spotted a suspect fleeing from Phoenix plaza with a crowd of people in pursuit at around 4.25am. “Our officer gave chase and arrested the suspect who had allegedly stolen building tools and materials earlier but had managed to evade arrest,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the suspect was handed over to centre security guards who detained him until the police arrived.

The second suspect was later arrested by the armed response officer and a centre security guard after he was found hiding nearby.

Phoenix SAPS attended the scene.

This follows a previous two arrests in Phoenix earlier this month when a burglar accosted a 70-year-old granny, and a housebreaker that was caught red-handed.

South Africa Today – South Africa News