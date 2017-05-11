Burglar arrested after accosting a 70-year-old woman

A burglar who accosted a 70-year-old grandmother during a home invasion in Phoenix was arrested by Blue Security armed response officers this morning. The officers also recovered a bag of stolen bank cards in a bag that the fleeing burglar had been carrying.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the suspect had gained entry onto the Fullpalm Street property through an unlocked driveway gate. “The burglar then walked into the house through the kitchen door which had been left open. He was confronted in the kitchen by the grandmother whose wrist he grabbed and twisted as he forced her out of the kitchen and into a bedroom,” he said.

“Her grandson came running when he heard her screams for help and he found the suspect still twisting her hand in the bedroom. He confronted the burglar and a scuffle broke but the burglar managed to break free and flee the scene,” he said.

Blue Security armed response officers responded swiftly to the scene and with the help of a resident who described the burglar they tracked him down within minutes. “They arrested him and recovered a bag full of bank cards belonging to different people,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the officers handed the suspect and bag of bank cards over to the Phoenix SAPS. A case of housebreaking and possession of stolen property has been opened.

Another Phoenix housebreaker was apprehended in a separate incident yesterday.

