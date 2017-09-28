Woman injured during Pretoria mall robbery

At approximately 09h20 on Tuesday morning 26 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of an armed robbery at a large shopping mall in Pretoria.

Reports from the scene allege that armed gunmen held up the staff at a store around opening time. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

Netcare 911 attended to two victims, one male and one female, who had been manhandled, thrown to the ground and tied up. A twenty-seven-year-old female was injured during the incident and sustained relatively minor injuries. She was in a stable condition and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for further assessment and care.

The SAPS and security were also at the scene.

