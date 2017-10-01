Security guard shot multiple times in Centurion

An off-duty security guard, believed to be in his 20s, was shot multiple times in section 26 of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion last night.

At approximately 17h50, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest, head and arm.

He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital under advanced care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene.

