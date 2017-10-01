Security guard shot multiple times in Centurion

Arrive Alive

0
Security-guard-shot-in-Olievenhoutbosch
Security guard shot in Olievenhoutbosch. Photo Arrive Alive.

An off-duty security guard, believed to be in his 20s, was shot multiple times in section 26 of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion last night.

At approximately 17h50, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest, head and arm.

He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital under advanced care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Police officer killed, firearm stolen, Roodepoort Gauteng Police are investigating the circumstances around the incident where an on duty police officer was killed in the early hours of Saturday morni...
Man attacked with a machete in Moreleta Park A man, believed to be 30s years old, sustained a serious wound to his head after being hit with a machete in Plastic View informal settlement in Preto...
Man critical after being shot in Pineslopes, Fourw... A man, believed to be in his late 30s, is in a critical condition after he was shot in The Straight Road in Pineslopes in Fourways this morning. At...
Police officers arrested for foiled robbery Eight suspects, including three police officers, were arrested on Thursday following the foiled robbery of a cellphone store at the Fourways Mall, nor...