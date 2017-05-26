Police kill four gunmen in Putfontein

The South African Police Service’s management has, since 1 April 2017, implemented operations in response to the increasing trio crimes committed across the country, especially in the Province of Gauteng. The effort, commitment and dedication displayed by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) towards ensuring the safety and security of all people in South Africa is welcomed by the leadership of the department. Members continue to place their lives at risk on a day to day basis.

This morning, Friday 2017-05-26, during routine patrols conducted in our quest to ensure police visibility, members of the SAPS in Gauteng came under gunfire from brazen gunmen on the N12 near the Luthuli Informal Settlement.

A suspicious silver Mercedes Benz was spotted by members of patrol in peak hour traffic on the N12 at the Putfontein off-ramp. This vehicle had been reported as hijacked in the Yeoville area in April this year.

Johannesburg Flying Squad members ordered the driver to stop but the occupants responded by opening fire on the members of the SAPS which resulted in a shootout. One of the SAPS members sustained injuries when he was shot in the leg by the suspects. Accordingly, members responded to ward off the attack and in the process, all four armed suspects in the Mercedes-Benz were fatally wounded.

Police recovered three rifles and ammunition. After further inspection, explosives were also found in the boot of the Mercedes Benz.

Experts from various units of the SAPS are processed the crime scene in accordance with the relevant prescripts.

“The SAPS will continue to ensure visibility on the streets of our country and confront, within the confines of our laws, all those whose aim is to make life difficult for our people to do their day to day business without any fear. The response by our members this morning must be commended by all of us in that they sent a strong message to all criminals that crime and criminality cannot be tolerated,” said Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

Those making themselves guilty of the commission of the crime and, in particular, the onslaught on our people by brazen criminals wielding firearms in the streets of our country, will receive no mercy from the South African Police Service. Members of the SAPS and the law abiding citizens of our country cannot continue to be harassed by a few in our society, thus we must all take our rightful place in the fight against crime. Criminals must understand that it is business unusual; criminality cannot be tolerated.

“Members of the SAPS will exercise maximum restraint, but when the situation calls for the maximum use of force, they will do so within the confines of the law,” said Lt Gen Phahlane.

Our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the member of the SAPS who sustained injuries this morning.

