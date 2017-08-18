One killed three injured in Olievenhoutbosch shootout

One man was killed and three others injured this morning following a shootout between local authorities and alleged suspects near the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch, on the outskirts of Centurion.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services arrived on the scene and found the local authorities already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a light motor vehicle lying on the side of the road in a ditch. Hundreds of community members had begun to gather around the scene.

Paramedics were lead into the informal settlement where they found one of the patients. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene.

Three other men were found just a short distance from their light motor vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the men and found that they had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported, under local authority supervision, to Tembisa Provincial Hospital for further care.

Another man, already in local authority custody, was assessed and found to have escaped injury.

It is understood that the authorities had been allegedly chasing the suspects when their light motor vehicle crashed. A shootout then occurred between the authorities and suspects.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

