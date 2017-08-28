Man shot multiple times after dispute in Eersterust, Pretoria

At approximately 10h30 on Sunday morning 27 August 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a tavern in Floksie road in Eersterust, Pretoria.

Reports from the scene allege that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another patron. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

The 32-year-old male victim had been shot, more than once, and was in a serious condition. He was attended to by a Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic and analgesic medication was administered to manage his pain.

He was stabilized at the scene before being transported by a Tshwane Emergency Services ambulance, under the constant care of the Netcare 911 paramedic, to the hospital for the urgent medical care that he required.

The Eersterust SAPS were also at the scene.

