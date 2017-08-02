Man shot during hijacking between Cresta and Northcliff

At approximately 11h50 on Tuesday 01 August 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting on Beyers Naude drive between the Cresta and Northcliff areas.

Reports from the scene allege that there had been an attempted hijacking and that one of the suspects had been shot. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

One man had been shot in the lower left leg and was attended to by a Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic. Analgesic medication was administered to manage this pain. The man was stabilised at the scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for further assessment and care.

The incident was also attended by the SAPS and private security companies.

