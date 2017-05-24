Man killed during Midvaal robbery.

A man was killed last night after in apparent robbery on a farm last night on Platkoppies Road in Midvaal.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 20h45 after local authorities called for assistance.

Upon arrival, paramedics were lead to a small house where they found the patient.

Upon assessment, paramedics found a man lying bound on the floor. The man had sustained numerous stab wounds and showed no signs of life.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene to investigate further.

South Africa Today – South Africa News