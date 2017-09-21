Man critical after Mooiplaas shooting

Arrive Alive

0
Mooiplaas-shootout
Man critical after a shootout ensued in Mooiplaas. Photo Arrive Alive.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was left seriously injured this afternoon following a shootout on Grasfontein Road in Mooiplaas, Pretoria East.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the local authorities, arriving at 15h45.

On scene, ER24 paramedics found a man lying next to a cellphone tower surrounded by local authorities. Several other men were also being held by authorities.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his back, leaving him in a serious condition.

The man was immediately treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. The man was thereafter transported, under SAPS supervision, to Tembisa Hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene and will be conducting an investigation into this incident.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Baby found dumped on rubbish pile in Zandspruit At approximately 12h48 on Wednesday 20 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports that a baby had been found dumped on a pile of building rubble...
Probe into syringes used to inject learners underw... A police case has been opened against the owner of the syringes used to inject learners at Mooifontein Primary School in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. ...
R2K demands cheaper airtime and data Members of Right2Know (R2K) and the Diepkloof Voices of Poor Concerned Residents picketed outside the head offices of several cellphone companies in G...
Swift response leads to the recovery of a stolen v... On 18 September 2017, Police received information about a suspicious vehicle in Roodepoort and responded swiftly to information. Upon spotting the ...