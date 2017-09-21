Man critical after Mooiplaas shooting

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was left seriously injured this afternoon following a shootout on Grasfontein Road in Mooiplaas, Pretoria East.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the local authorities, arriving at 15h45.

On scene, ER24 paramedics found a man lying next to a cellphone tower surrounded by local authorities. Several other men were also being held by authorities.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his back, leaving him in a serious condition.

The man was immediately treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. The man was thereafter transported, under SAPS supervision, to Tembisa Hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene and will be conducting an investigation into this incident.

