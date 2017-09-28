Man critical after being stabbed in Vereeniging

A man was left critically injured this afternoon after he was allegedly assaulted and stabbed outside of a liquor store on Eugene Marais Street in Vereeniging.

ER24 paramedics were alerted to the incident by members of the public, arriving on scene at 13h05.

On scene, paramedics found a man lying underneath a tree in a nearby veld.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous stab wounds and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. The man was thereafter transported to Baragwanath Hospital for urgent treatment.

Local authorities held one man for further questioning.

South Africa Today – South Africa News