Man-attacked-with-a-machete-in-Moreleta-Park

A man, believed to be 30s years old, sustained a serious wound to his head after being hit with a machete in Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria East this afternoon.

At approximately 14h50, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying on the ground.

The man was treated and transported to Mamelodi Hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene.

