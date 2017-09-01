Homeowner critical after being shot in Boksburg

Man shot in his Boksburg home during robbery.

At approximately 12h00 on Friday afternoon 01 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a residential complex on Ridge Road in the Boksburg area.

A Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic, who was first to arrive at the scene, arrived within about two minutes and attended to the 57-year-old man who had been shot more than once.

The victim was in a very serious condition and analgesic medication was administered to manage his pain. Another medication was also administered in accordance with protocols relating to his condition.

He was stabilized at the scene and then transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to a specialized Trauma Unit for the urgent medical care that he required.

The victim alleged that he noticed unknown men inside the complex in the driveway area and went out of his property to investigate when he was shot. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

The SAPS from Boksburg North were also at the scene as well as the Provincial ambulance service.

