Guard shot during robbery at mall in Daveyton

A 32-year-old guard has sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in a mall in Daveyton in Ekhurhuleni this morning.

It is believed that the guard was walking out of a store in the mall with cash in hand when he was shot by a suspected robber at approximately 10h00.

The guard was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Another guard was hit over the head with a weapon and he was transported to a nearby hospital by other emergency services on scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News