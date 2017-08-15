Grace Mugabe ran amok in a Johannesburg hotel

A Johannesburg woman, Gabriella Engels, claims she was assaulted by the Zimbabwean president’s wife, Grace Mugabe.

The incident apparently took place at a hotel in Sandton over the weekend, where Gabriella Engels was visiting with Mugabe’s two sons. The president’s wife allegedly entered the room and assaulted her and her friends with an extension cord.

The two boys apparently fled from their tough mom.

The chief executive officer of The Capital 20 West Hotel confirmed that an incident occurred and that “guests” were requested to leave the hotel.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

