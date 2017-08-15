Woman (20) assaulted at Sandton hotel

It has emerged on several media and social media platforms that a 20 year old South African woman was allegedly assaulted by a prominent woman at a hotel in Sandton.

The South African Police Service can confirm that after 16:00 yesterday, 14 August 2017, the 20 year old woman registered a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The investigation into this case has already reached an advanced stage. The suspect in this matter cannot be named because she has not as yet appeared in court.

We request that the SAPS be allowed to conduct a thorough investigation and to follow due process.

