Fetus found wrapped in newspapers in Kempton Park

A fetus was found this morning wrapped in a newspaper next to a dustbin on Margaret Avenue in Kempton Park.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene at approximately 11h07 by the local authorities.

Upon arrival, paramedics found the body of the fetus, a girl, lying next to a dustbin wrapped in a roll of newspaper.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done by paramedics and she was declared dead.

It is understood that the body was found by a cleaner as she was emptying the dustbins.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

