Farmer shot and killed on his farm near Ficksburg

On Tuesday morning, another farmer morning was murdered on a farm Daskop between Ficksburg and Rosendal in the Free State.

Barry Baars, in his late forties, was shot in the head on the guest and game farm Daskop.

Ian Cameron, head of Afriforum, told Maroela Media that the attacked happened during the night.

“The safe inside the house was open, but at this stage, there are no reports of what was stolen. A Lesotho number plate was found near a road leading to the farm, but there is no evidence if this belonged to the attackers.” Said Cameron.

According to him, a friend stayed at the Baars on the farm, and there are no reports of whether anybody was at home during the attack.

Col. Thandi Mbambo, of the SAP, confirmed the attack and said the police would issue a report in due course.

