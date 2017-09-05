U.S. Rescues ISIS Field Commanders

The new evidence regarding the U.S.-led international coalition interested in pursuing political interests in Syria instead of fighting ISIS continue to be reported. There are a lot of facts proving the assistance of the U.S. special services to high-ranking ISIS field commanders.

Against the background of the successful steps of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) towards Deir Ezzor and the defeat of ISIS, Washington has started to evacuate its agents for further use in other areas.

On August 26, the United States Air Force helicopters evacuated two European ISIS commanders along with their families from the settlement of Al-Treif, which is located to the north-west of Deir Ezzor.

In addition, on August 28, the international coalition aviation relocated more than 20 ISIS commanders from Albu Leil village to a military airbase in northern Syria.

It’s not the first when the U.S. intelligence agencies ‘rescue’ field commanders in Syria. In May 2017, the U.S. helicopters picked up dozens of ISIS leaders and foreign mercenaries from the settlement of Al-Kasrah. Let us remind you, that the similar operations were carried out near Raqqa in June/July 2017.