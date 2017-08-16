Zuma’s wives must clean toilets

Zuma has to resign, and his wives must go and scrub toilets. Then she will consider returning to South Africa again.

These are the words of the controversial Michelle Adams, who for years had an extra-marital affair with Dr. Piet Koornhof, a minister of the National Party government.

The country erupted when Koornhof replaced his wife for the colored woman who was decades younger than himself and with whom he had two children. After 12 years together, Adams left him when she became pregnant with a German child. Koornhof returned to his wife, Lulu. Koornhof himself, who had numerous political nicknames, died several years ago, and his wife died last week at the age of 91.

Adams, who is still living with the German in Germany, is now after the Koornhof money because she believes she and her children have been neglected.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

