Zuma’s true role at the arms scandal revealed

ANC President Jacob Zuma apparently realized that he was excessively involved in the alleged arms scandal, and now it appears that his attempts to cover his involvement are exploding in his face.

A confidant of his, the Pretoria lawyer Ajay Sooklal, is now coming up with bags full of documents filed in the Pretoria High Court. The organizations Corruption Watch and the Right2Know campaign question the findings of the Seriti Commission’s findings on the arms scandal.

Sooklal was a friend and confidant of Zuma at the time but eventually realized that he had to come clean with the truth, and this truth is making it very uncomfortable for Zuma.

In Sooklal’s records, he said that Zuma tried to silence him about his intimate knowledge of his involvement with the French company Thales, and pressured him not to testify to the Seriti Commission.

Now, Sooklal’s stories tell how Thales gave Zuma thousands of rands in cash, bought designer clothes and accommodated him in luxury hotels. Zuma apparently complained that one hotel was not luxurious enough and he was moved to a better hotel, which Thales apparently organized.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

