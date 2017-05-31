Zuma’s son gets expensive house in Dubai

Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, who is a shareholder in several Guptas-controlled enterprises, apparently bought an R18 million residential unit two years ago in one of Dubai’s skyscrapers, Burj Khalifa.

It appeared from the leaked e-mails over the weekend.

Apparently, he was actively assisted in the transaction by the Guptas.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building on earth, 828.8 meters high. The average price per square meter in the building amounts to $ 37,500.

Some documents indicate that Duduzane finalized the transaction in December 2015 with his own name and signature on behalf of Wens Holdings Limited.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News