Zuma’s plan to protect himself from prosecution

ANC president Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife will be sworn as a member of Parliament, according to an announcement. She previously served as a minister in Zuma’s cabinet until becoming president of the African Union.

It is widely speculated that her appointment could lead to a cabinet reshuffle because Zuma wants to appoint her as minister to increase her chances of following him as ANC leader and president.

Inside the ANC, she is expected to replace the Communist leader, Blade Nzimande, as minister of higher education, because there is no love lost between Zuma and Nzimande.

However, other authoritative sources are expecting for her to take over Cyril Ramaphosa’s position as deputy president.

In order to further strengthen his position, Zuma will try to appoint Leanne Williams of the Patriotic Alliance as Deputy Minister. Rumors are getting stronger that former convicts, Gayton McKenzie, and Kenny Kunene have a strong influence on Zuma.

All the developments are part of Zuma’s plan to protect himself from possible prosecutions concerning the state capture as well as the other numerous charges against him.

The “new” Guptas are now emerging in the form of McKenzie and Kunene, who are apparently behind the e-mails dealing with Ramaphosa’s extra-marital escapades to discredit him.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

