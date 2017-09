Judge Leona Theron, appointed by ANC president Jacob Zuma, and who was the first black female judge, is now under the magnifying glass.

She allegedly had business relations with Zuma’s lawyer, Michael Hulley.

Forensics for Justice question the independence of the legal system and ask the Legal Services Commission to reconsider Theron’s appointment.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

