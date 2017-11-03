Zuma warns about state capture investigation

Die Vryburger

0
Zuma warns about state capture investigation

Jacob Zuma warned those in parliament who asked for an investigation into the state capture and said they would be sorry.

According to him, those who are most corrupt are those who accuse others of corruption.

His warning is seen as an indirect threat to all MPs and other cadres who stand by the crib and eat that they will also be destroyed or that they will all be blamed for all the wrongdoing in government.

Zuma has previously indicated that he will appoint a judicial commission to investigate state capture, but failed to do so, while Ramaphosa does not see the opportunity to appoint such a commission.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Zuma confronted with the cruelty of farm attacks a... President Jacob Zuma is surrounded by bodyguards and is therefore unaware of the true extent of crime in South Africa. That is the reason why it was n...
State capture increasingly serious. Irregular expe... The latest figures released by the Auditor General (AG) indicate that in the past year the government squandered a shocking R45,6 billion on irregular...
UCT’s fees increase by 8% The management of the University of Cape Town has announced that they have a proposal to increase tuition fees by 8% and hostel fees by 10%. Studen...
2 000 police weapons ‘lost’ The SAPS has lost more than 2 000 firearms since the beginning of the year either by theft or negligence of police officers. Only 13 of the weapons...