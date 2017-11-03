Zuma warns about state capture investigation

Jacob Zuma warned those in parliament who asked for an investigation into the state capture and said they would be sorry.

According to him, those who are most corrupt are those who accuse others of corruption.

His warning is seen as an indirect threat to all MPs and other cadres who stand by the crib and eat that they will also be destroyed or that they will all be blamed for all the wrongdoing in government.

Zuma has previously indicated that he will appoint a judicial commission to investigate state capture, but failed to do so, while Ramaphosa does not see the opportunity to appoint such a commission.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

