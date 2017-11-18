Zuma wants to waste your tax money

The ANC head of state is determined to waste the taxpayers’ money on his court cases.

During a parliamentary response session, he said he would not pay legal costs for proceedings against him on corruption charges, from his pocket. This means that the state has to pay for the costs.

He said that if such allegations relate to people’s work, they do not have to pay for it themselves and he was at work.

He said he would not change the rules by paying for legal costs.

Zuma lambasted the DA and said they go to court with everything. “I never took myself to court.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

