Zuma wants to pay tuition fees

The ANC head of state, Jacob Zuma, still refuses to release the Heher Commission’s report on free student education. In fact, it seems that only three people have the report, including Zuma’s 28-year-old son-in-law. The minister concerned still does not have the report.

Parts of the report that were leaked earlier stated unequivocally that free tuition for students is unreachable.

In spite of this, Zuma and his prospective son-in-law apparently intend to admit to the fees must fall, students, that education is free to prevent a fallout, even if it is only for a year so that Zuma can try and recover his personal esteem lost among the youth.

To do this, however, a lot of money is needed, and Zuma is apparently pruning large allocations from specific departments and projects to pay for the tuition fees. One of the issues that will be severely cut is infrastructure, which means that the country’s often damaged roads, especially in rural areas, will remain neglected and stay inferior.

When Zuma’s plan for free education became known, the rand lost ground against the dollar.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

